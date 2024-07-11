Cooperation between legislatures of Russia, China helps achieve priority goals — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Cooperation between the legislatures of Russia and China creates a favorable atmosphere for the countries to achieve their goals and address priority challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He made the statement at a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People's Congress, on Thursday.

"As for the parliamentary dimension of our cooperation, it is, in my opinion, extremely important, because it keeps in view the most important aspects of our interaction and creates a favorable atmosphere for achieving our goals and addressing the challenges that we formulate as priorities," Putin said.

He said he was referring to both economic cooperation and humanitarian ties.

"Nothing can be left out of parliamentary activities, because one way or another it requires parliamentary, legislative formalization. That is why we pay very much attention to this and are grateful to you for our joint work," Putin said.

He noted the active work of the inter-parliamentary commission of Russia and China and thanked lawmakers of the two countries that pay special attention to Russian-Chinese cooperation.

"For our part, we will do everything to make sure this area of activity remains at the proper level," the president said.