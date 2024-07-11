NATO summit’s documents show that West stands against supporting peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Documents signed at the recent NATO summit in the United States show that the West is not supporting a dialogue and the alliance itself is an instrument of confrontation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We see that our opponents in Europe and in the United States are not in favor of a dialogue," Peskov noted.

"Judging by the documents signed at the NATO summit, they are not supporters of peace," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that "the North Atlantic Alliance is an instrument for confrontation and not a tool for security provision."

Peskov also pointed out that India was fully sharing Russia’s stance on its readiness to launch a dialogue on the conflict settlement.

"India advocates for peace, India is in the support of a dialogue. It fully complies with our vision [of the situation], with our approach. We are also supporting peace and we are in favor of a dialogue," Peskov added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paid a two-day official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow. He held substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, first at the Russian leader’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and then in the Kremlin.