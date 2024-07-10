Putin's high ratings stem from his hard work — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high approval rating is rooted in his daily commitment to make Russia better, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

According to him, Putin’s high rating "is being maintained." "It is primarily connected to the work that he does every day - the hard and responsible work," Peskov clarified.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman refused to "explain the contrast" between Putin’s high level of support and the low ratings among politicians in the West.

According to the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), 80% of Russians polled trust Putin. In addition, 54% think the government is doing a good job.