Russia, India calls for adopting UN convention on international terrorism — statement

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India call on the United Nations to pass a comprehensive convention on international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement after their talks in Moscow.

The leaders "called for zero tolerance for terrorism and expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework as well as implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism, conducive to terrorism," the document reads.

The sides stressed that "terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law," it says.

"The Sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of combating transnational organized crime, countering money laundering, terrorist financing and drug trafficking," the statement emphasizes.