KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian air defense system shot down four aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kursk region, the acting governor of the region Alexey Smirnov reported in his telegram channel.

"At night, our air defense fighters shot down four Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs in the Kursk and Oktyabrsky regions," he wrote.

The acting head of the region reminded residents that they should not approach or touch the rocket debris.