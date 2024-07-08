Indians can feel Modi dedicated his life to serving people — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted his entire life to serving his people and they can feel it.

As the two heads of state held an informal meeting over a cup of tea at a residence outside Moscow, Modi recollected the recent elections in his country, saying that "the people of India gave him a chance to serve the Motherland."

"You have devoted your entire life to serving the Indian people, and they can feel it," Putin replied.

"You are right, I have only one goal: It is the people and my country," the prime minister said with a smile.