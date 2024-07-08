Russia’s presidential aide denounces Western claims of Russian sabotage in North Sea

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide and Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev slammed on Monday Western media allegations that Russia was preparing to carry out acts of sabotage against underwater targets in the North Sea as pure fabrications.

"It is a common practice of the Anglo-Saxons to make up and circulate false information under the guise of some kind of 'intelligence data,'" he said in an interview with Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty daily. "Once again, our opponents are trying to accuse us of what they themselves are doing."

Patrushev added that the West has been carefully hiding information regarding the circumstances of the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, a clear sign that they have an interest in concealing the true perpetrators of that terrorist attack.

"A number of European politicians, in possession of [top-secret] data regarding the bombers' handlers and perpetrators, had publicly expressed that the investigation is against their countries' national interests," Patrushev added.