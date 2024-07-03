Air defenses shoot down several aerial targets approaching Belgorod

BELGOROD, July 3. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down several aerial targets approaching Belgorod, with no casualties reported immediately, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defenses were activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region - several air targets were shot down on the approach to the city. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. In the city of Belgorod, tires caught fire at a service station. Car mechanics, who were working at that moment in the service station, reacted quickly, calling first responders, and making sure that nobody had been hurt. And they promptly evacuated people from the building, where a fire began at the warehouse," Gladkov wrote.

Work to put out the fire is underway, he added. According to preliminary data, the roof of a building on the premises of a production company was damaged, facades of three private houses were pierced, and also 27 cars were damaged.

Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov confirmed the fire at the service station as a result of Ukraine’s attack. Authorities in local neighborhoods will survey houses one by one to check for any other possible damage," the city mayor said.

According to Gladkov, three vehicles and roofs of two private houses were damaged in the Belgorod Region. Emergency services are at the sites, information on the aftermath of the attack is being updated.