Three injured in Ukrainian strike at residential building in Pervomaysk, LPR — mayor

LUGANSK, June 21. /TASS/. Three people got injured in the Ukrainian strike at a multi-story residential building in Pervomaysk, Lugansk People’s Republic, Mayor Sergey Kolyagin said.

"The situation remains difficult - due to the sustained damage, the building structure began to collapse. According to the updated information, medical workers provided aid to three victims. All three suffered an acoustic barotrauma," the mayor said.

Earlier today, Kolyagin said that the Ukrainian strike caused partial collapse of a residential building wall and damaged a gas pipeline.