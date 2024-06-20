Russia does not denounce treaties with unfriendly states without just cause

VLADIVOSTOK, June 20. /TASS/. Russia does not seek to denounce treaties with unfriendly countries just to prove a point, as Moscow always acts pragmatically, in its best interests, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"There is no such goal [to denounce treaties]. It is necessary to take a rational approach to all agreements. This is being done, agreements are being analyzed," the senior diplomat said when asked whether Moscow was preparing to denounce treaties with unfriendly countries. "Certain agreements are denounced with friendly countries, simply because they are outdated and were signed long ago. Life has changed, reality has changed, so this is a normal working process. We just need to choose from these agreements and look at those that meet our interests. This is normal work," he explained.

Answering a question about when the double taxation agreement with the US will be denounced, he said the timing needs to be specified at the Russian Finance Ministry, but the event itself is "not news." "A number of Western countries have already denounced these agreements, so we need to ask our finance ministry about the technicalities," the senior diplomat added.