UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea need to be reviewed — Putin

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the UN Security Council sanctions regime against North Korea launched by the United States should be reviewed.

"I would like to note that the indefinite restrictive regime of the UN Security Council against North Korea, inspired by the United States and its allies, must be revised," the Russian President said following negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin emphasized that the propaganda cliches reproduced over and over by Western countries are no longer able to disguise their aggressive geopolitical plans, including in the North-East Asia region.

The Russian leader also stressed that Moscow and Pyongyang will continue to counteract the practice of sanctions familiar to the West. "We will continue to oppose the practice of sanctions strangulation as a tool that the West is accustomed to using to maintain its hegemony in politics, economy and other spheres," Putin stressed.