DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. Fifteen civilians died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks during the past week, DPR’s human rights ombudswoman Darya Morozova said.

According to Morozova, one of those fifteen was a minor. Twenty-six people, including three children, were wounded over the week.

The overall death toll among civilians from Ukraine’ aggression in the DPR since 2014 stands at 9,308. As many 13,983 civilians have been wounded.