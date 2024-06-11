BRICS not seeking global dominance — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11./TASS/. Unlike the West, practicing racist approaches, BRICS is not seeking global dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

"Multipolarity is not something that depends on the wishes of a certain state or a group of nations. Multipolarity or polycentrism as we also call it, is an objectively developing historical process which cannot be stopped," Lavrov said. "Although the West is trying to stall it by crook or by hook in order to prolong its hegemony that was proclaimed as the main goal of the US and its allies. They openly say that the world order in which the leading role belongs to the Americans, NATO and the EU, cannot be allowed to change," he went on to say.

"This is an openly neocolonial mentality, which is manifested in everything the collective West does. It is the West that is trying to divide the world into various blocs," Lavrov pointed out. "Think back to how the Americans convened a special ‘summit for democracy’, where they personally appointed the participants and sent them invitations. There was only one criterion for being invited - loyalty to the United States, first of all, loyalty to the democratic administration of [US President] Joe Biden," he said.

He also reiterated the statements of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who said that those who would not want to sit behind the ‘democratic table’ risk going to the menu. "More racist, neo-colonialist statements are hard to even think of. Therefore, it is not BRICS that is engaged in isolating itself from the rest of the world. On the contrary, BRICS objectively emerged as a group of nations that are interested in justice in the international arena. BRICS is not seeking the role of some kind of pole. There will be many more poles in a polycentric world," Lavrov summed up.