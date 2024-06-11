US ready to 'flirt' with neo-Nazis to suppress Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The US State Department flip-flopping with regard to supplying weapons to the Azov regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) shows just how low the country will stoop to suppress Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Such a sudden change in Washington's positions shows that they stop at nothing in their attempts to suppress Russia, using Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as a tool in their hands," the spokesman said, adding that the US is "ready even to flirt with neo-Nazis."

"This, in turn, once again confirms the relevance of our concerns in connection with the tendency of the creeping spread of neo-Nazi ideas in the world," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, the Washington Post quoted a statement from the US State Department, which said that the US administration had approved the transfer of US weapons to the Ukrainian nationalist Azov regiment. According to an excerpt of the statement cited by the newspaper, the unit had undergone a "thorough review" under the Leahy Law, which prevents the United States from providing military assistance to units of foreign troops found to have committed human rights abuses. US authorities have "no evidence" of such violations, the statement said.