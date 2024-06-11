Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss situation in Middle East, Transcaucasia

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed the situation in the Middle East and Transcaucasia as well as the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting of the two diplomats.

Lavrov and Fidan met on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"Key aspects of the international agenda were touched upon, including the situation in the Middle East and Transcaucasia, as well as at some international platforms. Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov informed his Turkish colleague about what Russia wants to achieve with its BRICS chairmanship. The Russian Federation’s principled assessment of the situation unfolding around the Ukrainian conflict was relayed," the Russian foreign policy agency said.

The diplomatic agency noted that the two top diplomats synchronized watches on the pertinent issues of bilateral political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation. "The Russian side particularly emphasized the necessity to continue close interaction in order to resolve current issues, further expand ties and seek promising spheres of interaction," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.