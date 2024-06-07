Russia’s top investigators pledge to identify all involved in air assault on Lugansk

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee will identify everyone involved in the deadly strikes of the Ukrainian military on the city of Lugansk that left at least four dead and over 45 wounded, including children, the committee said in a statement on Friday.

"The Russian Investigative Committee will establish all details of the incident and the actions and give a legal assessment to all persons involved," the statement reads.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Kiev regime committed a crime against residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by purposefully striking Lugansk residential quarters with five ATACMS missiles.

Four civilians were reported to be killed as a result of the strikes. The number of people wounded in the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the city of Lugansk has reached 46, including four children.

The head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said earlier in the day that the Ukrainian attack damaged more than 30 multi-storey apartment buildings in the eastern part of Lugansk. Two schools, three kindergartens and a local college were also damaged. According to the head of the city, Yana Pashchenko, two houses were completely destroyed.