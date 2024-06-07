Premature to talk normalization of Russian-German relations now — foreign ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Germany have been thoroughly undermined by Berlin's efforts, so there is no point in talking about their normalization now, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The German side's efforts, backed by Washington's handlers, have thoroughly undermined Russian-German bilateral relations," the diplomat said. "There is no point in talking about any normalization of relations," she added.

Zakharova stressed that the German authorities are now "totally demonizing everything related to Russia." "They accuse Russia of espionage," the diplomat added. "Washington is undoubtedly steering Germany on all issues," she concluded.

