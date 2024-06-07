Russia alarmed by rising tension between North, South Korea — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia observes with regret and concern the deterioration of the situation on the Korean Peninsula after Seoul's withdrawal from its 2018 military agreement with Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We watch with regret and concern the deterioration of the situation around the Korean Peninsula, which gains momentum daily," she said, commenting on South Korea's decision to fully suspend the implementation of the 2018 agreement with North Korea on de-escalation of military tensions.

"This step by South Korea leads to escalation and a significant increase in the risk of dangerous incidents," Zakharova pointed out.

The spokeswoman stressed that the US is to blame for the deterioration of the situation. "They are conducting various military activities non-stop with their allies. This is nothing more than intimidation under the pretext of countering the so-called North Korean threat," she added.

Zakharova also cited the activities of the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group, who's next meeting is scheduled for June 10, as a destabilizing factor. According to the diplomat, a new round of tensions could also be provoked by the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises scheduled for August, during which the US and South Korea plan to test a scenario of possible nuclear strikes against North Korea.

Moscow is also concerned about the agreement reached by the defense chiefs of the US, South Korea and Japan in Singapore on June 2 to hold the Freedom Edge military exercises. "This once again confirms that Washington, which is building a tripartite military alliance with Seoul and Tokyo, is trying to direct its strike potential not only against North Korea, but also to strategically deter Moscow and Beijing," she emphasized.

