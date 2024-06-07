No understanding yet about level of Iran’s participation in SCO summit — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow has no information about the level of Iran’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit set to be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on July 3-4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will be serving as interim president until the outcome of the June 28 election is announced.

"There is no understanding yet about the level of Iran’s participation," Peskov said.