Russian, Kazakh defense ministers discuss military cooperation, joint events

ALMATY, May 30. /TASS/. Russian and Kazakh Defense Ministers Andrey Belousov and Ruslan Zhaksylykov discussed bilateral military cooperation and interaction in regional organizations at a meeting in Almaty, the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service has reported.

"The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral military cooperation, referring to training and joint activities, including exercises within the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the ministry said. Zhaksylykov has briefed Belousov on holding the Birlistik exercise in July. Contingents from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the exercise in western Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

Belousov arrived in Almaty on Thursday on a working visit. He will take part in a meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense.