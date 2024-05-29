MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. If Russia creates a sanitary zone in the Kiev-controlled area across the Dnieper, Ukrainian forces will stop shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the nearby city of Energodar, said Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov.

On May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that representatives of NATO countries, when they speak about strikes on Russia, should "realize what they are playing with." If Ukrainian troops use long-range weapons, Moscow will again have to decide to establish a sanitary zone.

"Our president and supreme commander-in-chief spoke about a sanitary zone. And we see that it has started to be built in the north of the Kharkov Region. There is no doubt that this is only the beginning, so there will be a sanitary zone for the Zaporozhye NPP as well. In order to have it, it is necessary to mop up Nazis on the right bank of the Dnieper, where they carry out shelling from Nikopol, Tomakovka and Marganets," Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, said on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

On May 29, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said Energodar suffered yet another massive shelling, and urged residents to take cover. ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS that the Ukrainian bombardment caused no casualties or damage.