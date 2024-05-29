Russia delivers intense strikes in Vremevka area using demolition bombs — politician

MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have been carrying out intense strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Vremevka area in recent days, using air-dropped demolition bombs, said Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov.

"There is a precise work underway to strike Ukrainian positions with bombs, not only FAB-500 ones, but also FAB-1500s in the Vremevka area, near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye. This has been going on for several days. The number of FABs is impressive. There are more of them than ever before. This speaks to preparations for our active actions in this area," Rogov, chairman of the chamber's commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, told TASS.

On May 27, he told TASS that the Russian military had improved its positions near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the DPR and continued advancing in the area.