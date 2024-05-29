Senior Russian diplomat does not rule out US introducing trade embargo on Russian goods

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The United States may introduce a trade embargo on Russian goods contrary to all market practices - Moscow is already preparing for such scenario, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I cannot rule out the possibility that something similar will be implemented at some point, because we have a long history of trying to redirect supplies to alternative markets. Everybody, including our business community, understands that the United States is uncooperative in negotiations at all levels and that they can make decisions for political reasons that completely contradict any market practices," he said answering a question from TASS.

He added that Russia is already carrying out "certain insurance work and preparations to ensure that export opportunities are not limited and that there are alternative markets for selling products."

Ryabkov noted that the discussion of such topics by the United States is intended to create uncertainty in Russian business circles. According to him, this is part of the hybrid war that Washington is waging against Moscow.