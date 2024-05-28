No decisions on restricting access to YouTube — cabinet

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. No decisions on blocking the YouTube video-sharing platform in Russia have been made, according to the Russian government's response to questions from State Duma MPs sent to the Cabinet of Ministers' report.

According to the document, the MPs clarified whether the government considers it necessary to block YouTube in Russia, or if there is any discussion about doing this.

According to the government, Russia’s telecom watchdog has decided that Google, which owns YouTube, is subject to coercive measures to fulfill the requirements of Russian legislation. These include informing users of the service that its owners are violating Russian law, as well as a ban on the distribution of advertising of a foreign entity.

"No decisions on restricting access to YouTube have been adopted," the message reads.

Earlier, the press service of the agency told TASS that YouTube still has not removed over 60,000 items containing illegal content as Roskomnadzor has asked.