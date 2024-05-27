Moscow, Tashkent to expand historical tourism, preserve cultural heritage

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan intend to carefully preserve the cultural heritage of both countries' peoples, as well as promote the expansion of historical and cultural tourism, the leaders of the two countries said in a joint statement following Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the republic.

Moscow and Tashkent intend to "carefully approach the preservation of the cultural heritage of the peoples of the two countries, and deepen cooperation in the humanitarian field." "The development of tourist exchange will continue for mutual familiarization with the history, culture and rich national traditions of the peoples," the statement reads. The Program of Cooperation to increase tourist flow in 2025-2026 will contribute to this.

The Russian and Uzbek leaders welcomed the Cultural Cooperation Program, which will help arrange mutual Culture Days and Cinema Days.