Russian, Uzbek presidents point to inadmissibility of undermining universal world order

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have pointed to the inadmissibility of undermining the universally recognized world order based on international law, according to the joint statement signed after the Russian leader's state visit to Uzbekistan.

"The sides noted the growing dynamics of the ongoing global changes, the clearly emerging contours of a polycentric world order, the prospects of democratization of international relations. The inadmissibility of undermining the universally recognized world order based on international law was stressed," the statement said.

The leaders emphasized the convergence of positions on a number of international issues, including the formation of a multipolar world order and the strengthening of regional and global security. "Efforts to settle regional and international conflicts by peaceful political and diplomatic means on the solid basis of the principles of the UN Charter and international law will be continued," the statement said.