TASS, May 27. Five civilians have been injured in a Ukrainian attack on the rural settlement of Nizhny Sirohozy, outside Kherson, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Nizhny Sirohozy and one of the missiles struck the pension fund building. According to preliminary information, five people were injured in a Ukrainian attack, and details are still being clarified," Saldo reported on his Telegram channel.

Saldo also noted that a school, where children were taking exams, is located directly across from the pension fund building. "However, this did not stop the Kiev militants," the governor emphasized.