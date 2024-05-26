Russia’s emergencies ministry offers assistance to Armenia to deal with flood aftermath

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has offered its assistance to Armenia to deal with the aftermath of a flood.

"As part of bilateral cooperation, Russia’s emergencies ministry has offered its assistance to the Armenian side via the Russian-Armenian humanitarian response center," the ministry told TASS.

Following torrential rains, the Debed and Aghstafa Rivers overflowed their banks in Armenia's Lori province. Hundreds of residential were flooded, and a highway linking Armenia and Georgia was blocked. According to Armenia’s interior ministry, one person died and more than 230 people were evacuated from the flooded areas.