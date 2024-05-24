Eleven settlements in Kursk Region attacked by Ukrainian troops during day

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Eleven settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Today, the Kursk Region’s territory was attacked by Ukraine several times," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that Ukrainian troops used artillery systems and drones.

According to the acting governor, a Ukrainian drone attacked a tractor at work near the village of Yelizavetovka. The tractor sustained damage, the driver was not hurt.

Several drones were jammed by electronic warfare tools near the villages of Khomutovka, Bogoslovka, Volfino, Krupets, Gornal, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Gordeyevka, and the Sudzha checkpoint.