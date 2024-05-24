Ukrainian forces fire 25 rockets at Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s Belgorod Region from a multiple rocket launcher, firing 25 rockets, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian military fired 25 rockets at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district. According to preliminary data, none of the civilians were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the windows, facades, roofs and fences of 11 private houses on four streets were damaged. "Operational services are working on the site. Information about the damage is being clarified," the regional head added.