New agreements contribute to Russia-Bahrain relations development — king

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has expressed confidence that the agreements signed during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries at a meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"We signed a number of agreements on various issues today," he said. "We hope that they will contribute to the development of our bilateral relations," he added.

According to him, the Middle East appreciates that Russia is ready "to move forward together." "Our brothers in the region convey the love they hold in their hearts for your leadership," the Bahraini king pointed out. "I have the right to say this on behalf of all Arabs as the chairman of the Arab League summit," the leader added.

He also noted that Russia holds a fair position on all "Arab issues."