Moscow to host 'Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era' conference on May 30-31

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The ninth international "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" conference will be held in Moscow on May 30-31, the event’s organizers told TASS.

"On May 30-31, 2024, the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CAAS) are holding the 9th International Conference ‘Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era’ in Moscow," the organizers informed.

They stressed in a press release that in past years the event "has proved itself to be a leading platform for discussing topical issues on the international and bilateral cooperation agenda, representing a unique example of partnership between analytical centers of Russia and China." "The conference is held annually alternately in Moscow and Beijing within the Memorandum of Cooperation between RIAC and CASS, signed on June 25, 2016 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Beijing," the organizers pointed out.

According to Ivan Timofeev, Director General of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs, the 2024 conference "is aimed at comprehensive assistance to all aspects of promoting the current agenda for Russia-China relations, coordinating efforts to form a more equitable multipolar world order for continuous expansion and deepening of business dialogue."

TASS is the general information partner of the event.