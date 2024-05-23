Senior Russian diplomat, Israeli ambassador discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin discussed the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation there was an exchange of views on the current situation in the Middle East with a focus on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry noted.

The parties also considered topical issues of further development of Russian-Israeli multifaceted ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the meeting was held at the request of the Israeli side.