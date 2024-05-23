Putin sees positive trends in trade between Russia, Bahrain

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Bahrain is carried on at a "symbolic" level so far, though positive trends are notable, President Vladimir Putin of Russia said at the talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

"Speaking about the level of trade ties, their nature is symbolic so far. However, the trends are positive. As far as investment cooperation is concerned the situation is more favorable here. Around 30 major projects are being implemented. The package is totally worth around $500 mln," he said.

Russia and Bahrain will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, Putin added.

"Over these years, much has been done in building relations between our countries," he said.