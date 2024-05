DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has struck an area of single-family homes in Donetsk, tentatively with ATACMS missiles, according to first responders.

The strike targeted the city’s Proletarsky District, said a representative of an agency that deals with emergencies.

"Tentatively, ATACMS missiles were fired," he said. "At least two homes burned down." Officials are checking whether there were any casualties.