Escalation of tensions worldwide also potentially dangerous in nuclear area — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Escalating tensions around the world pose a threat in the nuclear area as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

"In general, the escalation of tensions on the European continent, globally, the active phase of regional conflicts in various regions, of course, does not add stability and predictability and is potentially dangerous for further escalation of tensions, including in the nuclear area," he said.

"The situation obviously requires in-depth dialogue in order to seek ways out of this tense situation based on political and diplomatic methods," the spokesman went on to say.

However, he said "in-depth dialogue between the main players is now being rejected by the countries of the so-called collective West."

Peskov was commenting on a statement of 23 countries, which was read by Rapulane Molekane, the South African envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, at the IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Safety. The statement warned that the risk of nuclear conflict reached its highest levels in decades.

"We reaffirm the need to make urgent progress in nuclear disarmament," the statement said. "We state our deep concern over the absence thereof in the current conditions, when the risk of a nuclear conflict has reached its highest level in the past few decades. It is important to stop the erosion of international norms surrounding the possession, proliferation, testing and use of nuclear weapons. We underscored the importance of achieving the full, irreversible and verifiable elimination of nuclear arsenals, as this will positively affect nuclear security."

The statement was signed by Algeria, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Columbia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Palestine, Panama, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, the Philippines, Chile and South Africa.