NOVOSIBIRSK, May 22. /TASS/. There are no civilians left in the town of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, as it is constantly under UAV and mortar shelling from the Ukrainian armed forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS on the sidelines of the MediaSib 2024 forum.

In late February, the defense ministry reported that Russian ground forces had gained a foothold in Rabotino. In mid-May, the Russian Defense Ministry declared the town completely liberated.

"As of today, Rabotino is a barren land sprinkled with bits of brick. There is not a single undamaged building. We control Rabotino, but it is dangerous to stay there. The settlement is still subjected to UAV and mortar attacks," he said, adding that no civilians remain there.