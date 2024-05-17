Russian diplomat says US authorities will not be invited to future Victory Day parades

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow will not send invitations to the US political leadership to future Victory Day parades held on May 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The US authorities and political elites have reached the point of denying the truth about World War II. By constantly spinning narratives to smear Russia, America denies the key role of the Soviet Union in the Victory over Nazi Germany. It is unable to change its approach, and that is why there's no invitation from us. If we see more common sense in official Washington's approach, then of course. But there are no signs of that at this point," the Russian deputy responded about inviting high-ranking US representatives, including the US president, to future Victory Day parades.

Meanwhile, Ryabkov said that America’s WWII veterans could come to any future Russian Victory Day Parades without fear of reprisal or prosecution. "We will honor them together with other veterans from the anti-Hitler coalition states," he added.