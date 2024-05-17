Russia, China major components of civilization, but future depends on all of us — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. The future depends on the entire world, with Russia and China being major components of it, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"The fact that the future depends on Russia and China is partially true, as the future depends on the humanity in general," the Russian leader said. "But, certainly, China and Russia are important components of today’s civilization," he added.

"We have our own vision of how we should proress, and our progress will naturally have an effect on the development of all partners on the planet," Putin maintained. According to him, any progress should be constructive and peaceful, and "it should take into account not only our interests, but also the interests of all participants in global dialogue."