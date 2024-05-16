Moscow, Beijing agree to strengthen cooperation within SCO — statement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as follows from a joint statement on deepening partnership, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The parties will continue concerted efforts to further develop the SCO as an authoritative and influential multilateral association, and enhance its role in shaping a new just, sustainable and multipolar world order," the statement reads.

China and Russia have also agreed to "improve the organization's activities, enhance cooperation in politics, security, the economy and humanitarian ties in the interests of transforming Eurasia into a common space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development and prosperity."

The 30-page document was signed after Russian-Chinese talks in Beijing.