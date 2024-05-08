Russia continues efforts to release three Russian citizens held by Hamas — chief rabbi

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is still working to release three Russian nationals from Hamas captivity, but so far to no avail, Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar said.

"The latest meeting (with Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS) was dedicated to the current situation with Israeli hostages, including three young male Russian citizens still being kept there. Naturally, Russia feels it has a responsibility to them. And the president promised that he will do his best (to release them - TASS)," he said. "Regrettably, there is no result as of yet, but I <…> hope we will see it soon."

In February, Lazar said that Russia’s Jewish community had helped release two women with Russian passports, Elena Trufanova and her mother Irina Tatti, as well as Sapir Cohen of Italy from Hamas’ captivity. He also said that he hoped that Trufanova’s only son, Alexander, also a Russian national, would finally be released.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

As of today, according to the Israeli side, some 110 hostages have been released.