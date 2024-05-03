Dates of Putin's visit to China to be announced in due time — Kremlin

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to China will be announced in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg.

"The timing of the visit will be made public in due course," Peskov said, commenting on the agency's article claiming that Putin is expected to visit China on May 15-16.

The daily emphasized that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had not responded to a request to confirm this information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on April 25 that he planned to visit China in May.