Russia to submit its own resolution on nuclear weapons in outer space to UNSC

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia will soon submit its own resolution to in the UN Security Council to call for a ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons in outer space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She made the statement after Moscow vetoed a resolution on the subject that was sponsored by the US and Japan.

"In the near future we will introduce our own proposal for a UNSC resolution, which will take into account the results of the discussion of the US-Japanese document, as well as the progress on this subject that was approved by the vast majority of UN member countries. We hope the Security Council will adopt it," she said.