Top Russian security official meets with Bahraini, Ugandan representatives

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a working meeting with Director of the Bahrain National Security Agency Adel al-Fadhel.

"The parties discussed issues of countering terrorism, as well as interaction between law enforcement agencies," the Security Council press service reported.

Patrushev also held a meeting with Uganda’s Minister of Defense Katugugu Muhwezi. It focused on bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uganda. Patrushev also discussed with Defense Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Jorge Amado "issues of mutual interest."

The talks were held on the sidelines of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.