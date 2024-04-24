Top Russian, Iranian security officials discuss Middle East

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian have held talks, touching upon the Middle East and pointing out that further escalation should be prevented.

"Patrushev and Ahmadian signed a memorandum of understanding between the Security Councils of Russia and Iran, and also touched upon Russian-Iranian practical cooperation in the security field," the Russian Security Council’s press service said.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, confirming their interest in preventing further escalation of tensions," it added.