KURSK, April 24. /TASS/. There have been no damage or injuries after unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed last night over the Kursk Region, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on his Telegram channel.

"Overnight, three Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were taken down over the Kursk Region. There are no injuries or damage," he said.

The governor thanked air defense troops and the regional crisis center and cautioned residents against approaching the drone wreckage if found.