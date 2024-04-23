Russian-Kazakh commission discusses border demarcation issues

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian-Kazakh border demarcation commission discussed the borderline designation in a number of sections, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The commission continued the work on the drafts of the demarcation final documents. The sides discussed a range of issues linked with designation of several sections of the borderline," it said after the commission’s regular meeting in Almaty on April 15 through 19.

The next meeting of the commission will be held in Moscow in May.