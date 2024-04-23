Russian envoy, Sudan's intelligence chief discuss military-political situation in republic

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s presidential special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Director of Sudan's General Intelligence Service Ahmed Mufadda discussed the current military and political situation in and around the republic.

The Sudanese General Intelligence Service head is currently in Russia to attend the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues. "During the conversation the sides discussed topical issues of further development of historically friendly Russian-Sudanese ties, including in view of the emerging military and political situation in and around Sudan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held at Sudan's initiative.