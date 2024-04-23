Eleven Russians dead, 48 injured in Ukrainian strikes over week

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Eleven civilians from Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine died and 48 were injured over the past week as a result of Ukrainian strikes, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Over the past week, 59 civilians became victims of [Ukrainian] Nazi shelling: 48 were injured, including a child, and 11 died," he said.

The envoy pointed out that over the past week, Ukrainian forces fired "at least 1,278 rounds of ammunition" at the civilian facilities in the border regions. "Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have intensified drone strikes on civilian facilities along the entire line of engagement. In the past 24 hours alone, Russian military suppressed 83 reconnaissance and strike drones over the Kherson Region, downed 18 drones over the Belgorod Region. In the early morning hours of April 20, at least 50 drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Tula, Ryazan, Kaluga Regions," Miroshnik said.