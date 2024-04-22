Russian ambassador criticizes Germany for lack of answers in spy case

BERLIN, April 22. /TASS/. The German foreign ministry has not answered a single question concerning the detention of individuals suspected of working for Russian intelligence while the Russian side was warned about "extra measures" being taken as a result of the probe, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev told TASS.

When asked to comment on the German foreign ministry’s statement that Berlin rejects the embassy’s position expressed to the ambassador during his visit to the ministry, he said, "I don’t really understand what the German side actually rejects. During the visit to the German foreign ministry on April 18, 2024, we did not receive any answers to our questions."

Thus, in his words, neither the names of those detained, nor any evidence of their being Russian citizens were given. "They did not answer the question about consular access," he said. "Instead, they warned us about the inadmissibility of 'such activities' in Germany and possible 'extra measures' that might be taken by the German side in the course of the investigation."